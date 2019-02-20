Beyonce and Jay-Z sneak Meghan Markle into Brit Awards

The Brits are known for surprising celebrity cameos and this year viewers were treated to a glimpse of none other than Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex wasn’t at the ceremony at the O2 Arena but eagle-eyed viewers spotted her in the background when Beyonce and Jay-Z picked up an award.

In a video showing the Carters accepting a gong for best international group, Meghan could be spotted in the form of a very regal looking portrait over their shoulders.

Viewers couldn’t quite believe what they were seeing.

as in THE Duchess of Sussex LOL. i love beyonce. — vic sanusi (@victoriasanusi) February 20, 2019

Everyone wanted to know whether the pair actually have the painting up in their home.

Please tell me The Carters have this painting of Meghan Markle in their home. My heart! https://t.co/yQqEo0O7Tl — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) February 20, 2019

Meghan Markle is now under the protection of the Beygency. https://t.co/GRYCSi5TdL — Elaine L. (@LaineyGossip) February 20, 2019

But mostly, people just loved it.

The Carters stan Meghan and Meghan stans Beyoncé. We love black excellence. #BRITS2019 pic.twitter.com/VKCGJr5S9e — CJ the Melanated Mona (@GivenchyBeystin) February 20, 2019

As the Brit Awards were being handed out in London on Wednesday, the real Meghan was holding a baby shower in New York, where Amal Clooney was among the famous faces in attendance.

Press Association