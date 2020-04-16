Beverley Knight and Joss Stone join forces in charity single for NHS

Beverley Knight and Joss Stone have joined forces to help create a music video in a bid to raise money to support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity single, which is a cover of Lean On Me by Bill Withers, features more than 100 other artists from across the UK.

The team of singers, musicians, choirs and video editors worked in isolation to help produce the song for the NHS Relief project.

Expand Close Beverley Knight said her family ties to the NHS inspired her to take part (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Beverley Knight said her family ties to the NHS inspired her to take part (Ian West/PA)

The song, which will be made available across streaming platforms, is raising money for the NHS Charities Together and You Okay, Doc? charities.

Knight said that “as someone who has at least a third of my entire family working for the NHS, I didn’t only feel compelled, I felt that it was an absolute obligation to get on board and to try to help others as much as I can”.

Her mother used to be a nurse, while her sister workers for the 111 emergency health helpline.

CHECK IT OUT TWEEPS!



I wanted to do something for @NHSCharities so it was an absolute honour to do this alongside my musical heroes @Beverleyknight @JossStone & others!



Please share & support if you can 💙https://t.co/zzPHScOGJR#MakeItBlue #ClapForOurCarers #ThankYouNHS — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) April 16, 2020

The singer’s brother also recently recovered from coronavirus.

This Morning star Dr Ranj Singh has also been recruited to help lead the social media campaign.

He said: “The NHS is a big part of my life and I know how important it is and how important it is right now.

Expand Close Dr Ranj Singh said it was a ‘really lovely thing’ to do for health care workers (Yui Mok/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Ranj Singh said it was a ‘really lovely thing’ to do for health care workers (Yui Mok/PA)

“Anything we can do to boost morale and make people on the front line feel more appreciated is vital, because they’re doing an incredible job for all of us.

“This is a really lovely thing to do for them in return.”

PA Media