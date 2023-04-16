Beth Orton: ‘I get to explore life, death and the universe in my music. It’s endlessly fascinating to me’
The acclaimed singer-songwriter talks about the death of her parents when she was young, being inspired by Leonard Cohen, and where her lyric ‘I’m a whore/I’m too exposed’ came from
Barry Egan
Beth Orton was 19 when her mother Christine became ill in December 1989. The doctors told her and her two older brothers that it was pleurisy. A few weeks later they found out their mother had breast cancer. “I suppose they didn’t want to ruin our Christmas,” Orton later said. “That is total bullshit. F**k Christmas! I want to know! They told us one day, and she was dead a week later.”