Beth Orton: ‘I get to explore life, death and the universe in my music. It’s endlessly fascinating to me’

The acclaimed singer-songwriter talks about the death of her parents when she was young, being inspired by Leonard Cohen, and where her lyric ‘I’m a whore/I’m too exposed’ came from

Beth Orton was 19 when her mother Christine became ill in December 1989. The doctors told her and her two older brothers that it was pleurisy. A few weeks later they found out their mother had breast cancer. “I suppose they didn’t want to ruin our Christmas,” Orton later said. “That is total bullshit. F**k Christmas! I want to know! They told us one day, and she was dead a week later.”