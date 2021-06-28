| 9°C Dublin

BET Awards: The main winners

The annual ceremony honours excellence from black performers across entertainment and sport.

Singer-songwriter H.E.R. was among the winners at the BET Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and H.E.R. were among the winners at the BET Awards.

Performers were honoured across the categories of entertainment and sport, with a posthumous win for the actor Chadwick Boseman.

Pioneering hip hop star Queen Latifah received an honorary gong.

Queen Latifah wiped away tears while receiving BET's lifetime achievement award (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Here is a list of the main winners:

Best actress – Andra Day

Best actor – Chadwick Boseman

Best group – Silk Sonic

Best new artist – Giveon

Best female R&B and pop artist – H.E.R.

Video of the year – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (WAP)

Best female hip hop artist – Megan Thee Stallion

BET Her Award – SZA (Good Days)

Lil Baby accepts the best male hip hop artist award at the BET Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Album of the year – Jazmine Sullivan (Heaux Tales)

Best male hip hop artist – Lil Baby

Best international act – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Viewer’s choice award – Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce (Savage (Remix))

Best collaboration – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (WAP)

Best movie – Judas And The Black Messiah

Lifetime achievement award – Queen Latifah

Best male R&B/pop artist – Chris Brown

Sportswoman of the year – Naomi Osaka

Sportsman of the year – LeBron James

