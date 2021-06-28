BET Awards: The main winners

Singer-songwriter H.E.R. was among the winners at the BET Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and H.E.R. were among the winners at the BET Awards.

Performers were honoured across the categories of entertainment and sport, with a posthumous win for the actor Chadwick Boseman.

Pioneering hip hop star Queen Latifah received an honorary gong.

Queen Latifah wiped away tears while receiving BET's lifetime achievement award (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



Here is a list of the main winners:

Best actress – Andra Day

Best actor – Chadwick Boseman

Best group – Silk Sonic

Best new artist – Giveon

Best female R&B and pop artist – H.E.R.

Video of the year – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (WAP)

Best female hip hop artist – Megan Thee Stallion

BET Her Award – SZA (Good Days)

Lil Baby accepts the best male hip hop artist award at the BET Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



Album of the year – Jazmine Sullivan (Heaux Tales)

Best male hip hop artist – Lil Baby

Best international act – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Viewer’s choice award – Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce (Savage (Remix))

Best collaboration – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (WAP)

Best movie – Judas And The Black Messiah

Lifetime achievement award – Queen Latifah

Best male R&B/pop artist – Chris Brown

Sportswoman of the year – Naomi Osaka

Sportsman of the year – LeBron James