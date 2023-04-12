| 3.7°C Dublin

Close

Ben Elton says joining cast of his musical We Will Rock You is ‘dream come true’

The show will run from June 2 to August 27 at the London Coliseum.

Ben Elton as the ring leader for We Will Rock You (Danny Kaan/PA) Expand

Close

Ben Elton as the ring leader for We Will Rock You (Danny Kaan/PA)

Ben Elton as the ring leader for We Will Rock You (Danny Kaan/PA)

Ben Elton as the ring leader for We Will Rock You (Danny Kaan/PA)

By Naomi Clarke and Alex Green, PA

Ben Elton said it is a “dream come true” to appear in his musical We Will Rock You as it was announced he will join the cast when it returns to the West End 21 years after the show first premiered in London.

The 63-year-old comedian, who directed and wrote the original script which features 24 of Queen’s greatest songs, will take on the role of the rebel leader when the hit musical commences a 12-week run at the London Coliseum this summer.

Most Watched

Privacy