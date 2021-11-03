Bee Gees star Barry Gibb honoured on special edition Isle of Man stamps

Singer and songwriter Barry Gibb, after being Knighted by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace, London, during an investiture ceremony.

Bee Gees star Sir Barry Gibb has been honoured on a new set of stamps in the Isle of Man.

The singer was born on the island in 1946 before moving to Manchester in 1955.

A statement announcing the move hailed the 75-year-old’s “peerless musical career” and “tireless charitable work”.

The seven stamps show Sir Barry at various stages of his career.

One shows him on the set of the 1978 film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, while another is of him on stage at Glastonbury in 2017.

Others show him at home and on stage in locations around the world.

Sir Barry said: “I’m very proud of my Manx roots.

“I was born and bred on the ancient, mystical, magical Isle of Man, and I have very fond memories of growing up there, so to appear on a set of its stamps is not only a wonderful surprise, but also an honour and a privilege.”

The stamps will raise money for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins at the request of Sir Barry.