Beatles roadie to sell band memorabilia at auction

The Beatles John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney and George Harrison on Salisbury Plain during the filming of Help (PA)

A collection of Beatles memorabilia belonging to a former roadie and assistant of the band is to go under the hammer later this month.

Items collected by Kevin Harrington during his time with the Fab Four are expected to fetch upwards of £10,000 collectively when they go up for sale at Omega Auctions in Newton-le-Willows on March 29.

Among the lot is a postcard from Sir Ringo Starr, rare T-shirt designs printed by John Lennon, photographs and a silver bracelet gifted to Harrington when he left the group’s Apple Records company.

Excited to be selling some incredible #Beatles memorabilia from the collection of former roadie Kevin Harrington, seen here holding up lyrics for John Lennon to read during the rooftop concert (someone should make a film about that!) pic.twitter.com/fdAq3VIGKK — Omega Auctions (@OmegaAuctions) March 11, 2022

It also features vinyl records signed by all the members of the band as well as a large collection of early editions of their hit tracks and albums.

Another unique addition to the lot are four Eero Saarinen tulip chairs from Lennon’s Kenwood home in Surrey.

Also up for sale will be items from Harrington’s subsequent career as a roadie for musicians and bands including Eric Clapton, Motorhead and Wishbone Ash.

Harrington stated he spent several years with The Beatles in a “fluid capacity”.

He is also featured in the 2021 Beatles documentary Get Back as the man who held lyrics up for Lennon to read during the band’s famous rooftop concert.

Describing his time with the band, Harrington said: “First of all you’re in charge of setting up the equipment.

“Then it’s really a question of whatever the boys want. If I could get it, I would get it. If not, Mal (Evans, the Beatles’ personal assistant) would get it.”

Dan Hampson, auction manager of Omega Auctions, said: “It’s hugely exciting to be able to offer items for sale from someone who really was there during that late-stage period of the group.

“Kevin is a man with so many stories to tell and this collection is just a snapshot of what he experienced during that time. We can’t wait to see what they achieve at auction.”