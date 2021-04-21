Beatles-linked art deco cinema saved from demolition

The Abbey Cinema in Wavertree, Liverpool, has been saved from demolition (Peter Byrne/PA)

A former cinema in Liverpool that gave John Lennon many “happy hours” has been saved from demolition thanks to a campaign by locals.

The Abbey Cinema, built in 1939, has been granted grade II listed status by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden following calls to protect it from SAVE Britain’s Heritage and local residents group Love Wavertree.

Lidl announced their plans to demolish the building and build a new store on April 7 2021, which prompted a backlash from residents and the heritage charity.

A general view of the Abbey Cinema in Wavertree, Liverpool (Pete Byrne/PA)

A general view of the Abbey Cinema in Wavertree, Liverpool (Pete Byrne/PA)

A petition created by Wavertree resident Clare Devaney reached almost 7,000 signatures before the listed status was announced.

Marcus Binney, executive president of SAVE Britain’s Heritage, said: “This recognition of the Abbey’s importance sets a positive precedent for Britain’s remaining interwar art deco cinemas.

“They are among the most beloved buildings in popular feeling, yet over two thirds have now been lost, and many of the survivors were crudely converted.”

📢💪 LET IT BE LISTED 🥳 SAVE listing campaign victory means Beatles cinema can live âAbbey Ever Afterâ! â»ï¸ See here for @SAVEBrit's full press releaseâ¡ï¸ https://t.co/oXjVO2eXRz pic.twitter.com/pz7A3eSIo9 — SAVEBritainsHeritage (@SAVEBrit) April 21, 2021

The cinema is referenced in the original lyrics to John Lennon’s song, In My Life, as giving him “happy hours”, and bandmate George Harrison was born directly opposite the building.

Henrietta Billings, director of SAVE Britain’s Heritage, said: “We are very grateful to the experts who supported our application, and especially to everyone who shared and signed Love Wavertree’s petition.

“We hope Lidl will now work with us on a design which brings out the glamour of this elegant old movie star.”

The sun rises above the statues of the Beatles in Penny Lane, Liverpool (Pete Byrne/PA)

The sun rises above the statues of the Beatles in Penny Lane, Liverpool (Pete Byrne/PA)

Lidl had stated that the building was not financially viable for them to use and they had “considered all options for the site” before coming to their decision to demolish it.

However, the historical value that the building holds has been highlighted by Historic England on their listing website.

It reads: “It has strong group value with the nearby listed Lock Up (1796), Picton Clock Tower (1884), and the Lamb Hotel (mid-C19 with late-C19 alterations) in highlighting the evolution, development and changing face of Wavertree village from a small rural village into a suburb of Liverpool.”

