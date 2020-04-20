BBC unveils ‘all-star’ musical line-up for charity Live Lounge

Ellie Goulding is one of more than 20 artists on the song (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Musicians including Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, AJ Tracey and Chris Martin are set to unite to perform a charity song for BBC Radio 1.

The Live Lounge recording will see more than 20 performers cover the Foo Fighters song Times Like These.

The artists will record and film their performances in their own homes.

Lipa said: “I am so proud that we’ve been able to come together to record this track and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

The song will be released at midday on Thursday and its accompanying music video will be broadcast during BBC One’s The Big Night In later that evening.

Goulding said that she is “honoured” to join the line-up of musicians taking part in the performance.

She added: “More so than ever it’s important to remember the valuable role we each have to play in bringing hope, courage and strength to one another – I hope that this track brings comfort at such a difficult time.”

Other musicians taking part in the project include Rita Ora, Paloma Faith, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sean Paul, Sam Fender, Anne-Marie and the band Biffy Clyro.

Hailee Steinfeld, Yungblud, Dermot Kennedy, Mabel and Celeste are also taking part.

Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo said: “The Live Lounge is so beloved by Radio 1’s listeners and I’m so pleased that it’s used in a way to lift people’s moods and raise money for those impacted by Covid-19.

“Music is a gift and we’re so grateful to Foo Fighters for this song and to all the artists for their involvement and interpretations.”

Fraser T Smith, who has worked with Stormzy, Adele and Dave, is the song’s producer.

The net profits made from the single in the UK will be split between Comic Relief and BBC Children In Need.

International net profits will go towards the WHO’s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.

