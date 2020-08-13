BBC to show archive sets on weekend of cancelled Reading and Leeds festivals

The BBC will broadcast archive sets from the Reading and Leeds festivals to mark the weekend they would have taken place, featuring artists including Billie Eilish, The 1975 and Foo Fighters.

The dual festivals were due to take place between August 28 and 30, with Stormzy, Rage Against The Machine and Liam Gallagher all on the bill, but were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Past sets from the festivals will instead air across BBC Sounds, BBC Music Introducing, Radio 1, 6 Music and 1Xtra.

Get ready to celebrate #RANDL20 with BBC Music 🙌 From Friday 28th - Sunday 30th August head to @BBCiPlayer, @BBCSounds, TV and Radio as they dive into the #RandL archive 🤘 Head to our website for more details 🍻 https://t.co/gZwWqNCsne â¤ï¸https://t.co/GzMA27yPjc 💛 pic.twitter.com/bwAIVGIQK6 — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 13, 2020

Like the broadcaster’s replacement Glastonbury coverage, iPlayer will also feature a dedicated channel streaming archived live sets between midday and midnight from Friday to Sunday.

There will be performances from Anne-Marie, Biffy Clyro, Charli XCX, Muse, Queens Of The Stone Age, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stefflon Don, The Libertines and more.

On TV, BBC Four will broadcast highlights from last year’s headline set from Foo Fighters at Reading Festival.

The BBC’s radio coverage will see Dev and Jordan North host two shows featuring some of their favourite past performers on Radio 1 on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

On Sunday, Dan P Carter and Jack Saunders will go head-to-head with some of their favourite rock and indie tracks from artists who have performed over the years.

On BBC Radio 1Xtra, Friday and Saturday will highlight live tracks from 1Xtra artists at Reading and Leeds, including AJ Tracey, J Hus and Wizkid.

Festivals including Glastonbury and Coachella were also cancelled amid the pandemic.

Reading and Leeds festivals plan to return between August 27 and 29 2021.

PA Media