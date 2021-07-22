BBC special to explore meteoritic rise to fame of boyband BTS

A BBC special will explore the meteoric rise to fame of Korean boyband BTS.

The BBC One film will feature the group’s debut in the Radio 1 Live Lounge, as well as performances of their hits of Dynamite, Permission To Dance and a cover of Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ I’ll Be Missing You.

The special, entitled BTS @ Radio 1, will be hosted by Radio 1’s Adele Roberts, who will explore the culture and industry that made the band the juggernaut success it is.

Roberts will revisit the first time BTS was played on the station and relive her trip to Seoul in 2018 where she met BTS’ choreographer and the group’s fans, known as the Army.

The special will also feature an interview with the band ahead of their Live Lounge Debut.

Roberts said: “I am so happy for BTS fans worldwide, especially our very own UK army.

“They have been so passionate, so supportive and have hoped for a Radio 1 Live Lounge since the first time we played the band.

“Four years later, BTS have broken records, barriers and boundaries. That dream is now going to be a reality. I’m beyond excited for us to finally be hosting the biggest boy band in the world!”

The group, one of the most popular and influential acts in world music, is made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. BTS @ Radio 1 will air on BBC One on July 28 at 10.35pm and will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer. BTS’ Radio 1 Live Lounge performance will be broadcast on July 27 on Radio 1’s Live Lounge show at 12pm. Viewers will also be able to watch the performances on Radio 1’s YouTube channel.