BBC Singers will play an ‘important role’ in Proms, says event director

The corporation recently announced it has suspended the proposed closure of the choir.

Nicholas Chalmers conducting the BBC Singers during the First Night of the Proms 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall (Chris Christodoulou/BBC/PA) Expand

Nicholas Chalmers conducting the BBC Singers during the First Night of the Proms 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall (Chris Christodoulou/BBC/PA)

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

The BBC Singers will have an “important role to play” in the forthcoming Proms season where their presence will be “small but telling” despite the corporation’s initial proposed closure of the choir.

The director of the BBC Proms, David Pickard, added that he hopes the 2023 season “doesn’t seem in any way lacking” despite the broadcaster’s efforts to reduce costs.

