BBC shares one of the earliest live concert recordings of the Beatles

The show took place at Stowe boarding school in Buckinghamshire on April 4 1963, when the Beatles played at the school’s theatre.

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A man who produced one of the earliest full recordings of the Beatles playing live said the experience had “changed his life”.

John Bloomfield, who was 15-years-old at the time, said he had gone “from boy to man… in that very instant” and the concert had been “something we’d never vaguely experienced”.

