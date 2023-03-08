| 3.7°C Dublin

BBC set to reveal UK’s Eurovision entry on Zoe Ball radio show

The announcement was teased by Scott Mills on Radio 2 on Wednesday.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest stage (BBC Eurovision/PA) Expand

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Fans of the Eurovision Song Contest are expecting exciting news on Thursday morning, after the BBC confirmed the UK’s entry will be revealed on Radio 2.

The announcement, which was initially teased on air by Scott Mills, will be made by Zoe Ball on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show at 8.30am on March 9.

