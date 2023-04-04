| 7.8°C Dublin

BBC Radio 6 Music announces two new shows in summer schedule shake-up

From June 5, the station will add New Music Fix Daily to weekday evenings, and presenters Marc Riley and Gideon Coe will collaborate on a new show.

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

BBC Radio 6 Music has announced a schedule shake-up which will see two new shows launch this summer.

From June 5, the station will add New Music Fix Daily to weekday evenings while veteran DJs Marc Riley and Gideon Coe will collaborate on a new programme.

