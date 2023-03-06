| 4.2°C Dublin

BBC Radio 2 replaces Ken Bruce’s PopMaster with new weekday quiz

Ten To The Top will test listeners’ music knowledge as they battle for pop supremacy, the BBC said.

Gary Davies will present the BBC Radio 2 mid-morning show until new host Vernon Kay takes over in May (Ian West/PA) Expand

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Broadcaster Gary Davies will launch BBC Radio 2’s new weekday pop quiz Ten To The Top, replacing Ken Bruce’s long-running popular PopMaster format.

Veteran Scottish radio presenter Bruce, who signed off from his final Radio 2 show on Friday, is moving to Bauer’s Greatest Hits Radio in April to present a new mid-morning show, taking with him the PopMaster game.

