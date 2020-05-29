BBC Radio 1 to celebrate 25 years of broadcasting from Ibiza

Annie Mac will be one of the hosts of a weekend of programming (Ian West/PA)

BBC Radio 1 is set to celebrate 25 years of broadcasting from Ibiza with a number of special programmes.

The station normally airs annually from the Spanish island, which is famous for its nightclubs and dance music scene.

Radio 1 will not be going to Ibiza this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Expand Close Pete Tong will present some of the weekend’s programming (Mark Runnacles/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pete Tong will present some of the weekend’s programming (Mark Runnacles/PA)

The weekend of programming will be hosted by DJs Annie Mac, Danny Howard and Pete Tong.

Mac said: “While we won’t physically be in Ibiza this year we are still going to be bringing the party all weekend for all the kitchen ravers around the country.

“We’re so excited and we can’t wait to share all the details soon.”

The content will be aired across radio, social media and online from July 31 to August 1.

🌅 IBIZA NEWS 🌅



Whilst the COVID-19 crisis means it won't be possible for us to broadcast from the island this year, we'll be celebrating 25 years of Radio 1 in Ibiza by turning @BBCSounds into the worldâs biggest nightclub, from 31 July â 1 Aug 2020 🙌https://t.co/2CmTWZQdAz pic.twitter.com/9IHrskqrgt — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 29, 2020

Aled Haydn Jones, head of programmes for Radio 1, said: “We know that many dance fans are feeling the absence of club culture while social distancing guidance remains in place and that there’s a huge appetite for ways we can recreate the shared clubbing experience that we’re all missing.

“Our aim is to bring together households around the world for the ultimate dance party this summer in celebration of the legendary White Isle and we look forward to sharing more details very soon.”

PA Media