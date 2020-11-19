BBC Radio 1 has announced it will not be playing the original version of Fairytale of New York on its airwaves this Christmas because of the song's use of a homophobic slur.

The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s popular original version will not be featured as the station said young listeners were particularly sensitive to derogatory terms used in the song for gender and sexuality.

Instead, the station will play an edited version of the Christmas track which has different lyrics sung by Ms MacColl.

In the edited version, two lines in the song are changed, one of those being to “You’re cheap and you’re haggard” as opposed to a the original line, which features a homophobic slur.

These lyrics were sung by Ms MacColl on Top of the Pops in 1992 and have now been used and edited into the new version.

Eight years after this, the British singer was sadly killed in a boat accident in Mexico aged 41.

A word sung by Shane MacGowan is also removed entirely in the second verse of the song.

However, the 1987 original version will still be played on BBC Radio 2, according to a BBC spokesman.

The spokesman said: “We know the song is considered a Christmas classic and we will continue to play it this year, with our radio stations choosing the version of the song most relevant for their audience."

On Radio 2 the DJs will be able to choose which track they want to play, while Radio 1 has decided to only play the edited version.

They made this decision on the basis that their younger listeners may be unfamiliar with the track and would find it offensive.

Many artists have covered the popular track including Ronan Keating and Moya Brennan, who sang the original lyrics.

Ed Sheeran with Anne-Marie also covered the song on Radio 1’s Live Lounge in 2017, however they changed the lyrics to “cheap lousy blagger”.

In 2019, Mr MacGowan defended the song, saying the word was used because it fitted the character, explaining that some characters are “evil” or “nasty”.

"The word was used by the character because it fitted with the way she would speak and with her character. She is not supposed to be a nice person or even a wholesome person,” he said.

“She is a woman of a certain generation at a certain time in history, and she is down on her luck and desperate. Her dialogue is as accurate as I could make it, but she is not intended to offend.

"She is just supposed to be an authentic character and not all characters in songs and stories are angels or even decent and respectable.

“Sometimes characters in songs and stories have to be evil or nasty in order to tell the story effectively."

Online Editors