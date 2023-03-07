| 3.2°C Dublin

Close

BBC cuts to classical performing jobs criticised as ‘utterly devastating’

The move comes as part of a new strategy for classical music the broadcaster said ‘prioritises quality, agility and impact’.

The BBC Symphony Orchestra during the First Night of the Proms 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall in London (BBC/PA) Expand

Close

The BBC Symphony Orchestra during the First Night of the Proms 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall in London (BBC/PA)

The BBC Symphony Orchestra during the First Night of the Proms 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall in London (BBC/PA)

The BBC Symphony Orchestra during the First Night of the Proms 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall in London (BBC/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

A major musicians’ trade union has described proposed cuts to the BBC’s classical performing groups as “utterly devastating”.

The BBC has announced plans to scrap its in-house chamber choir, the BBC Singers, and reduce salaried orchestral posts across the BBC English Orchestras by around 20%.

Most Watched

Privacy