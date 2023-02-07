| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Barbra Streisand to release long-awaited memoir this autumn

My Name Is Barbra will explore the six-decade career of the 80-year-old star.

Barbra Streisand is to publish her long-awaited memoir later this year (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Close

Barbra Streisand is to publish her long-awaited memoir later this year (Yui Mok/PA)

Barbra Streisand is to publish her long-awaited memoir later this year (Yui Mok/PA)

Barbra Streisand is to publish her long-awaited memoir later this year (Yui Mok/PA)

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Barbra Streisand is set to release her long-awaited memoir this autumn, her publisher has announced.

My Name Is Barbra, which will be published by Penguin Random House UK imprint Century on November 7, will explore the six-decade career of the 80-year-old star.

Most Watched

Privacy