Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter sued for alleged sexual assault

Ms Schuman, who was part of US girl band Dream, filed the claim against Mr Carter on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is being sued for alleged sexual battery and assault.

Mr Carter, 43, used his “role, status, and power as a well-known singer” to groom, manipulate, and sexually exploit pop star Melissa Schuman, it has been claimed.

