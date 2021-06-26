Bach’s caffeine hit: how a popular cantata was inspired by coffee

There’s a neighbourhood deli I pass every weekend on my way into the radio studio. On the pavement outside, they have a blackboard advertising all the delights on offer, including, “most importantly”, coffee. The ubiquity of the beverage these days is nothing new. Bach, of all people, wrote a comic opera about it. If you can imagine the 18th century equivalent of Dublin’s Grafton Street in the German city of Leipzig, you will find a historical counterpart of Bewley’s in its heyday. Doctors, bankers and the military governor lived on the elegant Katharinenstrasse in the centre of town. It was also home to the Café Zimmermann, where the great and the good would meet to enjoy a cup of this exotic brew. The composer himself was an aficionado by all accounts. Gottfried Zimmermann, the proprietor, welcomed musicians who would perform there, and out of this grew a calendar of weekly concerts. The Collegium Musicum, a society made up of students and professionals, would play every Friday. The events were open to all, free of charge. Women, who weren’t usually allowed into coffee houses, were welcome. The host made his money from the drinks he sold. And he would have sold plenty, because coffee was as trendy then as it is now. It was the composer Georg Philipp Telemann, musical director at one of the churches in Leipzig, who founded the collegium. When Bach arrived in the city to take up the post, it was natural that he would get involved, not least because the Friday concerts offered an outlet for his own material. His principal commitment was the provision of new music for church services and festivals. He wrote hundreds of cantatas — works to be sung, as opposed to simply being played, compositions for solo, chorus and orchestra. In the religious setting, these would be based on biblical texts. But he also wrote secular cantatas. Some were based on tales from ancient mythology, such as The Contest Between Phoebus and Pan. Some were written for special occasions. Hercules at the Crossroads was performed to celebrate the birthday of the prince elector of Saxony. And there’s what’s known as the Coffee Cantata. Schweigt stille, plaudert nicht, is its title in the reference books — “be quiet, don’t be chattering”, the words of the storyteller as he introduces the yarn, a satire on the view that too many people are hooked on the relatively new brew and it’s a bad habit that needs to be broken. Herr Schlendrian (the name implies he’s a bit of an old fogey), has a daughter, Lieschen, who loves her cup of coffee. He reckons she drinks far too much of it. “Ei, wie schmeckt der Kaffee süsse,” she sings: “Hey, doesn’t that coffee taste sweet”. No less a figure than the future King of Prussia, Frederick the Great, was anti-coffee. Buying the beans meant too much money was leaving the country, he felt. My people must drink beer, he declared. His comments cut no ice in the Café Zimmermann. And the comic opera that is the Coffee Cantata went down a bomb.

George Hamilton presents ‘The Hamilton Scores’ on RTÉ lyric fm from 10am each Saturday and Sunday.