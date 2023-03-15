| 8.5°C Dublin

Award-winning South African jazz singer Gloria Bosman dies

Her career began in 1999 with the acclaimed album Tranquility.

Jazz singer and writer, Gloria Bosman (AP) Expand

Jazz singer and writer, Gloria Bosman (AP)

By Mogomotsi Magome, AP

Smooth-voiced South African jazz musician Gloria Bosman, who was lauded for her contribution to the country’s music industry in a career spanning more than two decades, has died, her family said.

Bosman’s relatives said in a statement: “After a short illness, she transcended peacefully at her home, surrounded by family.

