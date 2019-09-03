Entertainment Music

Tuesday 3 September 2019

Avicii tribute concert to benefit mental health

The show in Stockholm, Sweden, in December will support the work of the Tim Bergling Foundation.

Avicii on stage during Capital FM’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium (Yui Mok/PA)
By Associated Press Reporters

A concert featuring the music of late star Avicii is being planned in Sweden to raise money for suicide prevention.

Proceeds of the show in Stockholm on December 5 will support the work of the new Tim Bergling Foundation, named after the musician who took his own life in April 2018.

His songs Wake Me Up!, Addicted To You and the posthumous SOS topped the dance music charts.

ipanews_1439b02d-8dd2-4e09-b005-b4c3d04397ad_embedded245010531
Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii took his own life in April 2018 (Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

The concert will feature many of the singers, including Adam Lambert and Rita Ora, who were on Avicii’s recordings and will be the first time many of them have been performed live.

David Guetta and Kygo are among the electronic dance music stars who will perform opening sets.

Organisers said tickets will go on sale on Thursday.

