At least 14 injured after entrance at Backstreet Boys concert venue collapsed

At least 14 people have been injured and taken to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert in Oklahoma collapsed.

WinStar World Casino and Resort said in a statement posted on Twitter that the resort began an evacuation when lightning was within four miles of the casino in the US state.

"We have been looking forward to a great show with the Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees for many months. While we were excited to welcome them to The Colosseum at WinStar, the results of serious weather in the area has caused the show to be postponed to a later date.

"Our primary concern is the safety of our patrons, event staff and artists and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused ticket holders. We will notify patrons of the new date and time. Tickets to the August 18 show will be honored at the new date."

The company says about 150 patrons did not evacuate and when the storm hit with 70-80mph winds, it knocked over trusses and the entrance collapsed on them.

Of the 14 people taken to a hospital, two have been released.

WinStar later said the concert was postponed to a later date.

Band member Kevin Richardson tweeted that the concert had been sold out with about 12,000 fans.

Press Association