Ashley Roberts poses with Heart co-star Amanda Holden on first day of lockdown

Ashley Roberts told fans “We got this” as she posed for photos with Amanda Holden.

The Pussycat Dolls star and radio DJ could be seen sporting a purple jumper and brown leather trousers as she kept a safe distance from her fellow Heart FM presenter, who teamed her own brown leather trousers with a cream blouse.

Roberts wrote: “We keep it glam. Most of the time. Grateful for my work and my @thisisheart fam.

“We hope to keep you company and keep the spirits high through this last lockdown push #wegotthis.”

She was later seen leaving Global radio’s London headquarters with a shearling jacket over the top of her ensemble, before stopping to take a socially-distanced selfie with a fan.

Expand Close Ashley Roberts stops for a photo (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ashley Roberts stops for a photo (Ian West/PA)

Holden was spotted leaving separately, wrapping up warm in a taupe belted cape.

Expand Close Amanda Holden leaves Global radio (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Amanda Holden leaves Global radio (Ian West/PA)

Roberts, 39, previously said farewell to 2020 by sharing photos from her highlights of the year.

She wrote: “Adios 2020. You have been a wild ride.

“Have to say through it all I am so grateful for my bubbles/ community. I got solid bubble game.

“Couldn’t of made it through this year without the support… oh and tik tok (my lockdown BFF).”

PA Media