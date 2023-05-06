As Sweden reaches for Ireland’s Eurovision record, how can we turn the beat around?

Ireland’s crown for most wins in the contest could be matched next weekend, but many fans believe this could be a blessing

Breaking the glass ceiling: Loreen is aiming to win Eurovision for a second time, and help Sweden equal Ireland's record of seven wins

Kirsty Blake Knox

Presenter Mary Kennedy welcomed delegates “once again” to the Point Theatre on May 13, 1995, “for what has almost become the annual Eurovision song contest from Ireland”.

