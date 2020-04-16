| 8.4°C Dublin

'As I get older, I feel a sense of Celticness' - Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brien talks debut solo and childhood trips to Tipp

Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brien talks to John Meagher about why his debut solo album took eight years to come to fruition, how he hopes it will enhance his contribution to the band - and childhood holidays in Tipperary

Earth song: Ed O&rsquo;Brien had to put his solo work on the backburner due to Radiohead projects. Photo by Laura Allen Expand

Ed O'Brien has been lying low of late. The Radiohead guitarist experienced a challenging illness last month which he suspects was Covid-19, although he didn't get tested for the virus.

"I'm on the mend now," he says, speaking to Review from his home in Wales. "My wife had it about five weeks or so ago and last week she had another dose of it. But it wasn't life-threatening for me, or for her."

The coronavirus is a great leveller. Everyone, irrespective of whether they are in a celebrated, world-famous rock band or not, is having to stay at home. O'Brien says he is happy to comply and is cherishing the business of being at home with his young family.