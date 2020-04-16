'As I get older, I feel a sense of Celticness' - Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brien talks debut solo and childhood trips to Tipp

Ed O'Brien has been lying low of late. The Radiohead guitarist experienced a challenging illness last month which he suspects was Covid-19, although he didn't get tested for the virus.

"I'm on the mend now," he says, speaking to Review from his home in Wales. "My wife had it about five weeks or so ago and last week she had another dose of it. But it wasn't life-threatening for me, or for her."

The coronavirus is a great leveller. Everyone, irrespective of whether they are in a celebrated, world-famous rock band or not, is having to stay at home. O'Brien says he is happy to comply and is cherishing the business of being at home with his young family.

He says he only checks in with the news in the evenings and resists the temptation to track the progress of what may be the story of this decade. "For me, for my mental health, it's just once a day - not constant checking. When 9/11 happened, I just kept watching the news for 24 hours. It was very frightening and it does you no good."

O'Brien says he tried to avoid information overload as much as possible. "I read a wonderful book about Krakatoa going off [the notorious Indonesian volcanic eruption of 1883] and news didn't reach London for a week. But if CNN had existed back then, and had captured footage, it would have felt apocalyptic."

As one of the founders of Radiohead in 1985 - while still at school in Oxford - O'Brien has spent a life steeped in music. Now, having turned 52 this week, he is releasing his debut solo album. His Radiohead bandmates are no strangers to solo work - not least frontman Thom Yorke and O'Brien's fellow guitarist Jonny Greenwood. Both are acclaimed for their soundtrack work, especially Greenwood thanks to his creative partnership with auteur director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Under the EoB monicker, O'Brien is unveiling a smart and sophisticated album called Earth. It was during a lengthy stay with his family in Brazil in 2012 - shortly after Radiohead released the King of Limbs album - that he started thinking about releasing his own music. And, in South America, he felt more connected to the planet than he ever had.

"I'm a very hopeful person and what I'm trying to do on this album is reconnect with this planet, to celebrate the beauty of it. We've taken it for granted for so long - since the Industrial Revolution, basically. We extract what we want from it - we see it as this endless commodity to enable financial and economic growth.

"And yet, human beings, when we get together, can do extraordinary things. We built the temporary Nightingale Hospital [to house Covid-19 patients] in London in just six days."

Earth makes for both a life-affirming and yet darkly foreboding listen. O'Brien responds favourably when Review suggests it sounds like a labour of love. It has certainly been in gestation for a long time. When he started demos for it, Radiohead came calling. He left the project to work on the band's exceptional most recent album, A Moon Shaped Pool, which was released in 2016.

"And we took that album on the road for the best part of 18 months so it was only after that that I was able to dedicate the time to making this album."

He was able to call on several eye-catching collaborators, including the English record producer Martin Glover, best known by his nom de plume, Youth. His glittering production career includes the much-admired debut album from Irish post-punk band, The Murder Capital, as well as extensive work with U2. In fact, one of the standout songs on Earth, 'Shangri-La', sounds like something Bono and friends might have been released in the early 1990s.

O'Brien is a fan of the Dublin band. "I talked to him [Youth] about his work on [the U2 album] Zooropa and I said to him, I bet I can tell you what your favourite song on it is, and he said go on, and I said it's 'Stay' and he was, like, 'How did you know that?' We just have this connection about music.

"There's a reason he's one of the great producers. He's got this auditory sense... I've never met anyone who operates on that level. He still is looking for that emotional component in the music and a lot of people who've been in music for a long time lose that. But all the great people hang on to that, and with that comes a great humility."

Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood is listed among the credits, but O'Brien points out that he himself played several of the bass parts.

"It was 'Oh my God!' - it's the greatest instrument to play. If you read the [sound engineer] Geoff Emerick book about recording The Beatles, Paul McCartney would record the bass last when all the rest of the them had gone home. And that's what I did. I write with a guitar or keyboards and I'd play the bass at the end and suddenly the song becomes panoramic, three-dimensional."

He believes the experience of making his own album will only enhance his contribution to the next Radiohead album. "I think, inevitably, it will bring something to Radiohead. I don't know specifically how that will happen, but I believe that all your life experiences and all the things that come into making a record [play a part]. Flood [the producer] talks about that. So do people like Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois."

It has been four years since the last Radiohead album and he says nothing has yet been set in stone about a new one. "No work has been done on a new album because we've all been so busy with individual projects," he says. Thom Yorke released his third solo album, Anima, last year.

O'Brien is of Irish extraction. "My grandfather came from Tipperary and I spent quite a bit of time there as a kid."

The O'Briens hail from Ballyporeen in the south of the county. The guitarist does not need to be reminded of the village's famous connection. "Ronald Regan," he says, immediately.

"My great uncle used to take great delight in telling us that his [Reagan's] grandfather worked on our great, great, great grandfather's farm."

He says his childhood memories of Ireland are rosy. "I used to love it going over there and spending time on my relations' farm," he says. "It always felt like you'd be coming home. And I remember, when we'd fly out of Cork Airport, I'd be in tears.

"There's something about the land that I love - I love the island itself.

"I've always felt very much at home in Ireland and, yes, I know Ireland has problems - and I've seen it within my own family, alcoholism for instance... I gave up [drink] 18 years ago - and the darkness of the Catholic Church, but it's a Celtic country and as I get older, I feel a sense of Celticness that feels very different from the stiff upper lip of west Oxfordshire.

"And living in Wales makes me feel that connection even more. I know it's not Ireland but" - and he bursts out laughing - "I'm a fucking O'Brien!"

'Earth' is out now