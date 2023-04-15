| 9.4°C Dublin

Artists speak of joy behind new music for King’s coronation

Charles has personally selected the musical programme, which has been designed to showcase a range of talent and styles from the UK and Commonwealth.

By Helen William, PA

The artists who have crafted the new music that will be played at the King’s coronation have spoken of the joy behind their creations.

An anthem written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a “jubilant and uplifting” coronation march created by Patrick Doyle are among the 12 new compositions for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

