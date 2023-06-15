Artificial intelligence will make every Beatles fan’s dreams come true, but would John Lennon have approved?
Neil McCormickTelegraph.co.uk
Paul McCartney has announced the Beatles will be back, with one final song, completed with the assistance of artificial intelligence.
Latest Music
Depeche Mode at Malahide Castle review: fans just can’t get enough... just can’t get enough...
John Williams gives surprise performance at US premiere of Indiana Jones 5
From Fleetwood Mac to Adele – the 10 best break-up albums of all time ranked
Artificial intelligence will make every Beatles fan’s dreams come true, but would John Lennon have approved?
BGT finalist Malakai, 14, signs record deal with Universal Music
Latest | Fans get chance to say public farewell to Christy Dignam ahead of private Dublin funeral
Diana The Musical heading to London with Denise Welch in role of the late Queen
Jailed hacker told to pay £100,000 after stealing unreleased Ed Sheeran music
Christy Dignam obituary: ‘He was a beautiful and warm man who carried the wit and power of his people’
Creative industries get £77 million funding boost
Top Stories
Damien Duff: ‘I was shocked and saddened that Scott chose a villa in Mallorca full of beautiful, single women over myself, the staff and players’
The Overlap On Tour review: Roy Keane is the star of the show and scores big laughs in football banter-fest
The Indo Daily: ‘Miracle in the Jungle’ – How did four young children survive 40 days in the Colombian rainforest?
Furniture salesman has €4.6m in debt written off as judge throws out objections by vulture fund
Latest NewsMore
Criminal sanctions for TV licence non-payment increasingly unfair – minister
Adrian Dunbar’s detective drama Ridley to return for a second series
US Open: Tee times, what TV channel and all you need to know
In Pictures: Depeche Mode at Malahide Castle review
Armagh’s Rian O’Neill red card not rescinded by CHC with joint skipper to miss Galway clash
Violent teenager who hacked off another teen’s finger with machete loses bid for freedom
Vigil organiser Samantha Dooley speaks to locals about death of Aaron Keating
Belgian TikToker fakes death and surprises mourners by attending his own funeral
TikToker shocked that Sleepyhead by Passion Pit is built off a sample from an old Irish lullaby
At least 78 dead, hundreds feared missing after overcrowded boat sinks