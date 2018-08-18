Entertainment Music

Saturday 18 August 2018

Ariana Grande weeps as she recalls Manchester bombing

Her album Sweetener includes a song for Manchester survivors, Get Well Soon

Ariana Grande said the challenge was not to be overwhelmed by fear
By Associated Press Reporter

The mention of Manchester still brings Ariana Grande to tears.

The singer cried during an interview on Friday with Ebro for Beats 1 on Apple Music in New York as she shared her thoughts on the concert last year when a suicide bomber killed 22 people.

She said that terrorists “want you to be afraid”, adding that those who just heard about it on the news had moved on.

But for her and others, the challenge became just to “live in the moment” and not be overwhelmed by fear.

Her album Sweetener includes a song for Manchester survivors, Get Well Soon. It was released on Friday.

Grande also spoke of her fiance Pete Davidson, of Saturday Night Live.

She said she hoped to be married within five years, and that she would “probably” like to have three children.

