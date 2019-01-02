Ariana Grande vows to stay single throughout 2019

The US pop star, 25, endured a tumultuous 2018, following the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September and the ending of her engagement with comedian Pete Davidson in October after seven months of dating.

spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 1, 2019

On New Year’s Day, Grande said on Twitter she will not be dating anyone else this year.

Replying to a fan who posted an article titled, “Who is Ariana dating now?!”, Grande said: “spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions.”

Despite her personal problems, Grande enjoyed a year of professional success in 2018, with the August release of her fourth studio album, Sweetener, and her latest hit single Thank U, Next, topping charts around the world.

The singer tweeted a message of thanks to her fans to mark the end of 2018 and told them “our relationship is real”.

my timeline is beautiful rn. proud of u all and the human beings you’re growing into. happy nye ! continue to take care of / celebrate each other the way you always do. happy to know u thru the internet & have u in my life. our relationship is real and important to me. love u 🌫 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 1, 2019

She said: “my timeline is beautiful rn (right now). proud of u all and the human beings you’re growing into. happy nye ! continue to take care of / celebrate each other the way you always do. happy to know u thru the internet & have u in my life. our relationship is real and important to me. love u.”

On New Year’s Eve, Grande hinted at the troubles of the previous 12 months by writing on Instagram: “farewell 2018, you f***. i hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing.”

Press Association