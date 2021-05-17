Ariana Grande ties the knot with Dalton Gomez in surprise wedding

Ariana Grande has tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in a ‘tiny and intimate’ wedding, the PA news agency can confirm (Dave Meyers/PA)

Ariana Grande has tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in a “tiny and intimate” wedding, the PA news agency can confirm.

The 27-year-old pop star said “I do” in front of less than 20 people over the weekend.

Grande announced in December she was engaged to Los Angeles real estate agent Gomez, 25.

Confirming they were married, a representative for the star said: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

TMZ said the ceremony took place at Grande’s property in Montecito, the celebrity enclave in southern California the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also call home.

Grande shared news of her engagement on Instagram and posted a selection of pictures including one of her engagement ring.

She captioned the post: “forever n then some.”

Grande was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

PA Media