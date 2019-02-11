Ariana Grande thanks fans from bed after Grammys success

Ariana Grande took the unusual step of thanking her fans from the comfort of her pillows and duvet on Monday morning after winning best pop vocal album at this year’s Grammy awards.

In a black and white video posted to her social media accounts, the 25-year-old singer is barely visible but can be heard saying “Is it rolling?” before adding simply “thank you so much”.

it’s me your tiny, highly emotional, italian, and now grammy award winning friend. i’m super tarnished lol. but super grateful. thank u for everything. myron is in my arms n he says hi as well. pic.twitter.com/Vxa9TKSR8E — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 11, 2019

She captioned the video: “It’s me your tiny, highly emotional, italian, and now grammy award winning friend.

“i’m super tarnished lol. but super grateful. thank u for everything. myron is in my arms n he says hi as well.”

Grande adopted her dog Myron from ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died of an accidental overdose in 2018.

She released the Grammy-winning Sweetener, which included reflections on the 2017 bombing of her performance at Manchester Arena, a week before Miller’s death in August.

Her fifth album, Thank U, Next, was released in early February and has been praised for its honesty in dealing with recent tragedy.

Press Association