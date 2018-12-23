Ariana Grande shares throwback video of her singing Celine Dion classic
Grande missed out on the UK Christmas number one.
Ariana Grande shared a throwback video of her singing along to a Celine Dion classic.
The now-25-year-old US pop star – who this week narrowly missed out on the UK Christmas number one – tweeted two videos of her younger self.
In the first, Grande was seated in the back of a car with her mother, who asks her what song she would like to sing.
what else would you like to sing ? ᵗʰᵉ ⁿᵉˣᵗ ˢᵒⁿᵍ pic.twitter.com/reVdgMuw9J— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 22, 2018
On the radio, Dion’s 1997 track The Reason – which was released when Grande was four – starts to play and the youngster sings along.
In a second video, Grande’s mother Joan is seen singing along to Tell Him, a duet from Dion and Barbra Streisand.
Grande captioned it: “We still sing this. She’s still barbara and still this stunning and cute if not more so.”
we still sing this 🖤 she’s still barbara and still this stunning and cute if not more so ✨ pic.twitter.com/tVHV6cFulH— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 22, 2018
Grande has been performing professionally since she was a child and in 2008 at the age of 15 she made her Broadway debut in the musical 13.
Grande is also a big fan of Dion and has shown off her impression of the Canadian singer on Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Speaking in 2016, Grande said: “When I met Celine she told me, she was like, ‘When I saw you, I peed!’
“I’m just a big fan. I’m a really big fan.”
Press Association