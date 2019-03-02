Ariana Grande says she's 'still healing' ahead of her tour

Ariana Grande has said she is "still healing", but added that her fans and her music "really saved my life" after a turbulent year.

Ariana Grande has said she is "still healing", but added that her fans and her music "really saved my life" after a turbulent year.

The singer is about to embark on her third tour after the release of her album thank u, next and admitted she is feeling emotional about going out on the road.

Grande endured a tumultuous 2018, following the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September and the ending of her engagement to comedian Pete Davidson in October after seven months together.

In a lengthy and emotional Instagram post, Grande wrote: "I just want to say how grateful i am for my life, for the people in it, for the ups and challenges, for the laughter and the pain, for this music and for the lifelong friendships i've made thru making it (that includes my friendship with y'all)...

"Maaaaaaaan... i cant really fathom all that has happened over the past few years. i don't even really know where i'm going with this post but i'm just grateful to be here still. and excited to see you. i'm prolly gonna cry a lot.

"A few months ago i told my team i wasn't even in an okay enough place to tour or work at all and my friends, you guys and this music really saved my life and turned everything around.

"I'm still healing but i feel a lot lighter as of late and i think this is really going to be such a beautiful time. thank god we are doing this. i can't imagine what else i'd do and i want you to know how thankful i am...... anyway.

"I'm gonna go focus on finishing this show for y'all and put my phone away for a little (how much u wanna bet i don't last a day) so i don't ruin all the surprises. thank you. for everything. i am so deeply and eternally grateful. life is wild. but your love and this music make it feel so sweet. love u."

It was recently announced that Grande will return to Manchester to headline

Manchester Pride in August, two years after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in the city.

She will kick off the UK leg of the Sweetener tour at London's O2 Arena on August 17.

Online Editors