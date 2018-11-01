Ariana Grande praised for Manchester support during BBC special

Ariana Grande said she still finds it difficult to talk about the Manchester Arena bombing at her concert last year, as she was thanked by city residents for her support after the attack.

The US pop star starred in her own TV special, Ariana Grande At The BBC, in which she performed a number of songs and discussed her life, with host Davina McCall.

The programme was the first time Grande had appeared on the BBC since her One Love Manchester concert in June last year, held to pay tribute to the 22 people who died and the hundreds who were injured in the terror attack at her concert weeks earlier.

If you missed @ArianaGrande at the BBC - you can catch the full show on @bbciplayer: https://t.co/X6FXZMfTDO pic.twitter.com/NuIhTqr2JN — BBC One (@BBCOne) November 1, 2018

Grande’s efforts in holding the concert raised millions of pounds for the We Love Manchester fund, and she was later made an honorary citizen of the city.

The 25-year-old was spared talking about the terror attack in the BBC Music programme by McCall, who thanked the singer for returning to the city and arranging the fundraising show so quickly.

The God Is A Woman singer was shown a video of Manchester residents thanking her for “loving our city” and for her “incredibly important” work.

Others said Grande was an “adopted Mancunian”.

McCall told Grande the people of the UK had “taken you under our wing”. Grande quietly said “thank you” while looking down.

McCall said she knows it is “hard for you to talk about”, to which Grande simply responded: “Yeah.”

Ariana Grande at the BBC (BBC / Kieran McCarron)

McCall added: “I just want to say thank you.”

Grande did openly discuss her personal battle with anxiety, and admitted she feels guilty to have such issues because she feels so privileged.

She said she sometimes suffers anxiety attacks and will have “a couple of down days”.

thank you for watching 🖤 thank you for having me @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/DR5t2CdHVH — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 1, 2018

The 25-year-old said: “It feels so silly, because I feel like the luckiest, most blessed girl in the world, so I almost feel guilty that I have it.

“It’s just in your head and it’s so crazy how powerful it is, no matter how good things are. It can totally change everything.

“It takes hard work and therapy and self-care and so much love.”

Grande performed hits including No Tears Left To Cry, God Is A Woman and One Last Time, with an all-female backing band and orchestra.

Press Association