Ariana Grande named Woman Of The Year by Billboard

Billboard has named Ariana Grande as its 2018 Woman Of The Year.

Singer Grande, 25, will receive the award at Billboard’s 13th annual Women in Music event on December 6 in New York City.

Previous recipients include Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Selena Gomez.

In a statement Billboard’s vice president of content Ross Scarano said Grande “consistently stands up for herself and her decisions in a world that often isn’t hospitable to that sort of strength in young women”.

In the past year, Grande has had Top 40 hits including No Tears Left To Cry, Breathin’ and God Is A Woman.

thank u for this honor @billboard 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 6, 2018

She helped organise the One Love Manchester concert last year, raising more than 23 million US dollars for victims of the Manchester bombing.

Press Association