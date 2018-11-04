Entertainment Music

Sunday 4 November 2018

Ariana Grande let former flames listen to new song ahead of release

The singer’s new track mentions her past romances.

Ariana Grande (PA)
Ariana Grande (PA)

By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Ariana Grande has said she let her exes listen to a new song which references them ahead of its release.

The US singer has unveiled a track called Thank U, Next – which mentions her past flames including Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and former fiance Pete Davidson, who she reportedly split from last month.

After Grande shared the track, a fan tweeted a GIF of comedian Chris Rock looking perplexed and wrote: “Sean and Ricky hearing they names in thank u next.”

Grande, 25, then replied: “They heard it before it came out,” adding a heart emoji to her message.

The song references past romances.

One line says: “And for Pete, I’m so thankful.”

Another mentions a Malcolm, presumably Grande’s ex Mac Miller, who died in September.

The 26-year-old, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, died following a suspected overdose.

She sings: “Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm/Cause he was an angel.”

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top