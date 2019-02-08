Ariana Grande hinted at the upheaval in her private life as she released her highly anticipated album Thank U, Next.

Ariana Grande hinted at the upheaval in her private life as she released her highly anticipated album Thank U, Next.

Ariana Grande hints at turbulent six months as she releases album Thank U, Next

The pop star, 25, announced the release of the record, containing the singles Imagine, 7 Rings and the title track, on Friday.

The album arrived amid much fanfare after Grande teased the record for weeks on her social media platforms.

Thank U, Next was partly inspired by a number of traumatic incidents she has experienced in the last six months.

Grande called off her engagement to comedian Pete Davidson in October while her former boyfriend, the rapper Mac Miller, died following a drug overdose in September.

Grande apologised for not posting a link to the alum sooner, writing on Twitter that manager Scooter Braun had made a speech to celebrate the release.

She also told fans they, along with the music and her friends, had “saved my life”.

She said: “i’m sorry my posts were late. scooter allison my mom and wendy made speeches and i cant stop crying. i love y’all. i hope u enjoy this album. this music, you guys and my friends saved my life. love u. sry. iight bye.”

Songs on the 12-track album include Needy, NASA and Bloodline.

At the same time as the album’s release, Grande’s music video for the single Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored, also arrived.

It features Grande attending a party at a house in the Hollywood Hills while trying to distract her love interest’s attention from his partner.

i’m sorry my posts were late. scooter allison my mom and wendy made speeches and i cant stop crying. i love y’all. i hope u enjoy this album. this music, you guys and my friends saved my life. love u. sry. iight bye. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 8, 2019

Grande, who will headline the Coachella music festival in April, will embark on a world tour in May, arriving in the UK in August.

The album release came hours after Grande was involved in an online dispute with the Recording Academy over her proposed appearance at the Grammys on Sunday.

Announcing she would not be performing, Grammys organiser Ken Ehrlich told the Associated Press Grande could not “pull something together” last-minute for the show, triggering a robust response from the singer.

Writing on Twitter, she accused Ehrlich of stifling her creativity.

Grande said: “I offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

Thank U, Next, is Grande’s fifth studio album, following on from Yours Truly, My Everything, Dangerous Woman and Sweetener.

The latter album was released in August last year. Grande scored her fourth UK number one with 7 Rings, which remains at the top of the charts.

Grande had just finished performing at the Manchester Arena in May 2017 when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds more.

Press Association