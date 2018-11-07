Ariana Grande channels The First Wives Club for Ellen DeGeneres appearance

Ariana Grande channelled The First Wives Club as she teased an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The chatshow host shared a snippet of Grande’s performance on Twitter, showing the popstar dressed all in white alongside Tayla Parx and Victoria Monet.

The pair helped Grande write her latest hit single, Thank u, Next, which they performed live for the first time on Ellen in front of a wedding cake. The appearance is due to be aired on Wednesday.

Grande also shared a picture of herself alongside Parx and Monet on Instagram and captioned the image, “first wives club”, referring to the 1996 film starring Dianne Keaton, Goldie Hawn and Bette Midler.

Grande tagged the three actresses in the picture.

The movie features the three women seeking revenge on their former partners and focusing on their relationships with each other.

The final scene sees Keaton, Hawn and Midler singing You Don’t Own Me while also dressed in all white.

Thank u, Next, sees Grande referencing getting married and having a wedding, as well as alluding to her former partners.

She recently called off her engagement to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Grande calls ex Mac Miller an “angel” in the song, following his death in September aged 26.

