Ariana Grande can’t talk about Manchester attack without crying

Ariana Grande has said she does not think she will ever be able to talk about the Manchester Arena bombing without crying.

The pop star had just finished performing on stage in Manchester on May 22 2017 when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device, killing 22 people.

“I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. “Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience – like I shouldn’t even say anything.

“I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry.” Grande features on the cover of the July 2018 issue of the magazine.

The star looks unrecognisable, with her hair blonde and loose over her shoulders and minimal make-up. Last month Grande revealed a tattoo tribute to the victims of the bombing. She shared a picture of a bee inked behind her left ear, alongside the caption “forever”, which was accompanied by a cloud emoji.

forever ☁️ A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 24, 2018 at 10:22am PDT The worker bee is an emblem for Manchester, symbolising the city’s industrial past.

