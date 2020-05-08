Ariana Grande appears to confirm new relationship in Stuck With U music video

Ariana Grande appeared to confirm she has a new boyfriend as she cuddled up to a mystery man in the love-filled music video for her new song with Justin Bieber (Ian West/PA)

Ariana Grande appeared to confirm she has a new boyfriend as she cuddled up to a mystery man in the love-filled music video for her new song with Justin Bieber.

The pop stars teamed up for the lockdown-themed ballad Stuck With U, which arrived amid much fanfare on Friday.

The track was accompanied by a star-studded video, featuring Bieber and his wife Hailey, Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

And at the end of the video, filled with celebrities and fans dancing with loved ones while in lockdown, Grande cuddles up to a man wearing a hoodie, who kisses her on the forehead before twirling her around.

It comes after reports the 26-year-old, whose former partners include late rapper Mac Miller and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, was in a relationship with Dalton Gomez, a Los Angeles real estate agent.

Grande’s mother Joan, brother Frankie and and one of her beloved dogs also appeared in the video, which gave an intimate look into the lives of other celebrities. The Biebers were seen relaxing at home with their dog as well as sharing a kiss while on a socially distanced walk through a field.

Elsewhere, Paltrow and Falchuk danced together at home and Canadian singer Michael Buble was filmed embracing his family.

Other star cameos include Demi Lovato, Chance The Rapper and basketball star Steph Curry.

Fans were also seen throughout the video, dancing, celebrating birthdays and embracing loved ones.

Profits from Stuck With U will fund scholarships for children of first responders impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, in partnership with the First Responder Children’s Foundation.

In the hours leading up to the song’s release, Grande stressed she had not allowed Tiger King star Carole Baskin to appear in the music video.

Baskin is the controversial animal rights activist who has been the target of speculation concerning her late ex-husband. She has vehemently denied all claims related to the subject.

for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and thatâs ..... unique.

anyway, 7.5 hours ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 7, 2020

Bieber shared a video of feline fanatic Baskin and her current husband, Howard, swaying together while wearing matching leopard-print tunics and lion-shaped hats.

Grande responded to the tweet, making it clear she did not allow the couple to feature in the official video.

She said: “For the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ….. unique.”

PA Media