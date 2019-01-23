Ariana Grande announces the release date for upcoming album Thank U, Next

Ariana Grande has announced the release date for her upcoming album Thank U, Next.

The US pop star shared the track list to Instagram and said it will arrive on February 8.

The album features the hit single from which it takes its name as well as previously released tracks Imagine and 7 Rings.

It also contains a song titled Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored. Other songs include Needy, NASA and Bloodline.

There are 12 songs in total.

Thank U, Next, is Grande fifth studio album, following on from Yours Truly, My Everything, Dangerous Woman and Sweetener.

The latter album was released in August last year. Grande is in line to score her fourth UK number one with 7 Rings, which led the way in the charts on Monday.

Grande, 25, has endured a tumultuous 12 months, splitting up with her fiance Pete Davidson in October.

Her ex boyfriend, the rapper Mac Miller, died aged 26 in September following an overdose.

Grande had just finished performing at the Manchester Arena in May 2017 when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds more.

Press Association