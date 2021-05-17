Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez go from lockdown dating to marriage

Ariana Grande has tied the knot with Dalton Gomez (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ariana Grande is a married woman after saying “I do” to Dalton Gomez, her partner of over a year.

The chart-topping pop star, 27, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, reportedly at her home in Montecito, California.

The surprise wedding is the latest chapter in Grande and Gomez’s whirlwind romance.

The couple were first linked early last year after being spotted out and about together in Los Angeles.

They reportedly met after Gomez, a real estate agent, helped Grande go house hunting.

Their relationship was confirmed in May when Gomez featured in the music video for Stuck With U, Grande’s lockdown-inspired single with Justin Bieber.

The pop star cuddled up to Gomez before they shared a dance in her bedroom.

In June Grande made it Instagram official and posted a picture of Gomez kissing her on the cheek to celebrate her 27th birthday.

She marked her boyfriend’s birthday in August with a touching social media post.

Grande shared a series of videos, including two clips showing Gomez gently kissing her on the cheek.

She wrote in the caption: “hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days i love u.”

October brought some of Grande’s most risque music yet with album Positions, which featured her singing about love and lust, apparently inspired by her relationship with Gomez.

In what is perhaps her most explicit song, the provocatively titled 34+35, Grande sings about desire while POV was about wanting to see herself through her lover’s eyes.

December brought news of the couple’s engagement after less than a year of dating.

The delighted singer shared a selection of pictures to Instagram, including one of her engagement ring.

“forever n then some,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple proved their relationship was still going strong in April when Grande shared sweet snaps of the pair’s life together, including a kiss under the stars.

She wrote online: “!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u.”

And in May Grande shocked her fans with news she and Gomez had tied the knot.

A representative confirmed they got married in front of less than 20 people.

In a statement, they said: “They got married. It was tiny and intimate – less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

PA Media