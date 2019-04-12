Ariana Grande will be among the headline acts at the Coachella music festival as thousands of fans gather in the California desert.

Ariana Grande among headliners at the Coachella music festival

The US pop star will close out weekend one with a performance on Sunday night, while rapper Childish Gambino will be Friday’s main attraction and Australian multi-instrumentalist Tame Impala tops Saturday’s bill.

Other artists set to appear include singer-songwriter Janelle Monae, British rock band The 1975 and the actor Idris Elba, who will be performing a DJ set.

Now in its 20th year, Coachella takes place over two weekends in the city of Indio, about 127 miles east of Los Angeles, and is expected to attract 250,000 fans.

After completing this weekend’s events, performers will return to do it again over April 19-21.

As well as the star power on stage, Coachella is known for its A-list guest list and celebrities are regularly pictured mingling with fans.

Last year, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and Snoop Dogg were among those in attendance as Beyonce performed her critically acclaimed set.

Fans unable to make the trip to southern California will be able to watch a curated livestream on YouTube.

