Aretha Franklin and Count Basie among new inductees to Blues Hall of Fame

The Blues Foundation announced this year’s honourees on Friday.

An induction ceremony is scheduled for May 8 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Known as the Queen of Soul, Franklin also performed blues and gospel songs.

Many of Count Basie’s songs were rooted in Kansas City blues.

Booker T and the MGs’ blues-soul-rock sound was created at Stax Records in Memphis and has influenced countless musicians.

Classic recordings also are being inducted, including Rollin’ Stone by Muddy Waters, I Got A Woman by Ray Charles and the Elmore James album The Sky Is Crying.

Guitarist Pee Wee Crayton and vaudeville blues entertainer Ida Cox also will be inducted.

