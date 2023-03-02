| 5.1°C Dublin

Arena victims’ families condemn ‘unacceptable failures’ by security services

Ken McCallum, director general of MI5, said he was ‘profoundly sorry’ his organisation did not prevent the attack.

A lawyer representing 11 of the families at the inquiry said the report had been &lsquo;deeply painful to read&rsquo; (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

By Pat Hurst, PA

Families of the 22 people murdered in the Manchester Arena bombing have heaped criticism on the security services after the final report into the attack was published.

Sir John Saunders, chairman of the public inquiry into the atrocity, released his third and final report on the radicalisation of suicide bomber Salman Abedi and whether the bombing could or should have been prevented.

