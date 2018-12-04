A ferocious competition is under way all across the globe – to be the very last person to hear Last Christmas by Wham! during the festive season.

Are you playing Whamageddon? The fight to avoid hearing Last Christmas is on

The contest, known as Whamageddon, sees music fans try to avoid hearing the classic track from December 1 to midnight Christmas Eve.

According to the rules on the official Whamageddon website, only the original counts – cover versions are fine – and you’re out as soon as you recognise the song.

Once you hear the song, you take your place among other fallen warriors in Whamhalla.

And contestants are being knocked out in all sorts of different locations.

Man Down! Pizza Express. Good luck guys. — Romesh Ranganathan (@RomeshRanga) December 3, 2018

A day of ups and downs. Got to talk to my all time fave @reallorraine but right before I went on she played "Last Christmas" and I very loudly swore off camera. I'm out #whamageddon — Daniel Sloss (@Daniel_Sloss) December 4, 2018

I got knocked out of #Whamageddon yesterday because the Youth Group were playing their Xmas playlist while I was tidying at church. When I told them what they'd done, they suggested I lie on Twitter and say I was still in, because they have no morals and I've failed with them. — Margaret P Houston (@HoustonMargaret) December 3, 2018

I've been hit, I'm down, this is it for me, everything is growing dark, fare thee well cruel world! #whamageddon — SeaTreePeeO (@SeaThreePeeO) December 4, 2018

Others are still in – but only just.

Day Three of #whamageddon over, I survived the music in Matalan and Asda Living and whilst queuing up in the post office. I live to fight on. I suspect that these locations will all become more Christmassy with their music as the month progresses. — Mark Peterborough (@markpeterboro) December 4, 2018

Thought I was safe listening to @BBCRadio4 on my drive home but @EvanHD used the words 'Last Christmas' in piece about 'the death of the high street' and I was terrified they might actually play it - still quivering now #whamageddon — Matt LT_WiltsColl (@MattB_LT) December 3, 2018

I am running the risk of failing on #whamageddon today by going to a large unnamed shopping centre today 😂 #wishmeluck — ExPcTallbird (@expctallbird) December 3, 2018

Some people are coming up with tactics so they can avoid hearing the song as long as possible.

If I may make a humble suggestion when you are shopping in WHAM DANGER ZONES like grocery stores, drug stores, Kohl's. Headphones. Listen to music (or our podcast, shameless plug) at a loud volume in your ear buds. You may have hearing damage but you will survive #whamageddon! https://t.co/N3IBdQKI56 — A Date With Dateline Podcast (@DateDateline) December 1, 2018

Meanwhile, some were studiously ignoring the PvP guidelines and turning the competition into war.

Got the missus on board with the game, offers me a cup of tea in bed.... as soon as she gets into the kitchen I stick last Christmas on through the Sonos .... boom she’s out already #Whamageddon — Barry Stone (@scots_bas) December 1, 2018

But of course, the game’s not for everyone – especially Wham! fans.

Why would anyone want to play #whamageddon?? I’ve been playing ‘Last christmas’ since October! — Megan Armstrong (@Megs_Armstrong) December 4, 2018

If all that has left you desperate to hear Last Christmas, here it is in all its glory – don’t worry, it’s the Ariana Grande cover so you’re safe to listen.

