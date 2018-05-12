Are these Ireland's best dressed Eurovision fans?

This group of Irish fans have been in Lisbon all week supporting Ryan O'Shaughnessy as he aims to take Ireland to Eurovision glory tonight.

In a nod to the famed Fr Ted Eurosong blazers, the gang ordered green glitter blazers to don in Lisbon's Altice Arena. The outfits are complete with white shirts and orange bow ties to make the tricolour.

Flights from Ireland to Lisbon have been sold out all week as hundreds of Irish fans make the journey to support Ireland's first Eurovision finalist in five years.